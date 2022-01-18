Hugh Davis 1/4/1942 - 1/11/2022 Hugh S Davis was a beloved son, husband, father, teacher, community leader, coach, and fisherman. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family on January 11, 2022 after a valiant battle with a myriad of organ failures. A true warrior's fight indeed, but his body wore out. He had just turned 80 and departed two days after his birthday luau celebration on January 9.
He was born on January 4, 1942 to Lois Stokes and Richard B. Davis. He grew up in Tremonton, Utah with his six brothers and sisters whom he enjoyed thoroughly. They worked, played, gardened, hunted, and fished together. He loved hunting and fishing! He learned to be a hard worker at a young age, which also taught him to be a great athlete. He played sports all through school at Bear River High and was well known for his athletic abilities on the courts and fields. He balanced work, sports, and school, but always made time for hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the California Mission and his faith never wavered throughout his life. He was recruited to play football by the University of Utah and Stanford University, ultimately choosing to attend Utah, where he played on scholarship for two years. He later transferred to Utah State where he graduated with a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Education. It was here he met the love of his life - Claudia Carrigan.
The two married August 16, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple and later moved to Morgan, Utah where Hugh and Claudia started teaching school. Morgan won their hearts, and the community fell in love with them. He taught biology at Morgan High School for 21 years and later became the principal for nine years. He touched so many students that he became "favorite teacher" to many that sat in his class. He was nominated for Teacher of the Year and was awarded Administrator of the Year. His love for sports continued with coaching football and track. He also was the Driver's Education teacher for many years and hosted the school chess tournament in which the winner would get to play him. He rarely lost.
Hugh was a proud member of the Lions Club and was very active in the organization. He served a term as Lions Club president. He made many friends and was known for talking with everyone. He enjoyed hunting and fishing often. His fishing buddies were a tight crew and many fishing stories were created. When they were not fishing - they were telling fishing stories!
He loved his brothers and sisters and kept close ties with them, visiting Tremonton often. He was always helping his family and friends whenever they were in need. He thought of others way more than he thought of himself. For that and more he was much loved.
He loved his wife Claudia. They called each other "lover." They became a stellar couple in the community and had many close friends. They loved to go camping, contribute to church activities, and of course, he taught her to fish. They said they wanted to grow old together - and that they did.
Hugh and Claudia had four boys: Darrin, Dan, Ryan, and Roger. Family was everything to Hugh and he taught by example. He created a beautiful family and shared his love for nature and hard work with his boys. They, in turn, mirrored their father by becoming unique facets of him. He travelled to Argentina, the Galapagos Islands, Canada, the northwest American coast, Alaska, and all of the best camping spots, making memories.
He truly was a legacy and will be fondly remembered by so many in the community of Morgan, in his hometown of Tremonton, and throughout the state of Utah.
Hugh is survived by his wife Claudia and his sons Darrin, Dan, Ryan (Wendy), and Roger (Stephnie), and by his 14 grandchildren. Interacting with them gave him pure joy. He loved being a grandpa to them, supporting their soccer games, choir concerts, recitals, and sports meets. He connected to each of them in his own special way. They adore him. He is also survived by his siblings Roxey, Bette, Joe, and honorary sister Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Darlene Lamb, Dick, and Bob and brothers-in-law: Lamont Lamb, and Paul Hayne.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Walker Mortuary, 45 W 200 N St, Morgan, Utah and on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Morgan Third Ward building (Rock Church).
- Hugh S Davis - A Legacy -
*A Hugh S Davis scholarship fund has been created to be awarded to a Morgan High student. Anyone who wishes to contribute or in lieu of flowers can contact the Morgan School District office.