Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. Her most enjoyable was being an officiator in the Logan LDS Temple for six years.
She was a custodian at the Fielding grade school for over 30 years, when she retired from there. She was a great seamstress – she would find a dress she liked, sketch it down on a paper and go home and sew it. She loved being out in her flower beds and doing lots of crafts, but her favorite thing to do was watch sports on TV. She loved her Utah Jazz.
She is survived by her children: Lloyd (Tam), Jeff (Julie), Dixie, Terry, and brother and sister-in-law: Ferris & Sharon Hess; 11 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. The highlight of her life was her family and all the good times they had when they got together.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Loyal & Lily Hess; spouse: Harvey R. Wood; son: Douglas L. Wood, daughter: Cindy Louis Jensen; and brother: Darrel Hess.
Funeral services for Iris Lee will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11 A.M. Viewings will be held on Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, from 6-8 P.M. and prior to the funeral service at the church from 9:30-10:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W 15600 N Fielding, Utah). Online condolences and the livestream link may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. Interment at the Fielding Cemetery.
A special thanks to the Bear River Valley Hospital & Hospice for their care.