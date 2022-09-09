Iris Lee H Wood

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. Her most enjoyable was being an officiator in the Logan LDS Temple for six years.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you