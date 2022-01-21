Irma Ortiz Longoria 10/31/1946 - 1/17/2022 Irma O. Longoria
TREMONTON - Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Irma Elisa Ortiz Longoria, 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Tremonton on Monday, January 17, 2022.
She was born on October 31, 1946 in Laredo, Texas, a daughter of Leopoldo and Trinidad Navarro Ortiz Sr.
Irma graduated from Nixon High School in Laredo, Texas. She continued her education to OWCAP where she received two associate degrees. She also attended Weber State College.
She married her husband of 57 years, Adolfo H, Longoria Sr. on May 27, 1965 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Brigham City, Utah.
Irma was a member of the Catholic Church and belonged to St. Henry's Catholic and Santa Ana Catholic Church in Tremonton.
Irma loved cooking, making tamales was her specialty, sewing, missionary work, and spending time with her grandkids and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband, Adolfo; two daughters, Edna Cobos and Rebecca "Becky" Martinez; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren; five siblings, Lilia Valenzuela; Leopoldo Ortiz, Jr.; Ricky Ortiz; Patricia Ortiz Herrera; Agustina "Tina" Vinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Adolfo Guadalupe Longoria, one sister, Maria Trinidad Ortiz and one brother, Leocadio Ortiz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 380 S. 200 E., Brigham City, Utah.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and a Vigil service will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.