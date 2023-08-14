J. Reuben (Bing) Oxborrow August 2, 1934 - August 12, 2023 J. Reuben Oxborrow was born on August 2nd, 1934 to Joseph Bryant Oxborrow and Leah Squires Oxborrow in Ely, Nevada. "Bing", as his family and friends knew him, was the oldest of four children. His siblings included Stanly Bryant, Rae, and Gordon Squires. The family lived in several locations while he was a child but settled in Jenson, Utah during his high school years, matriculating from Vernal High School in 1952. He graduated from Utah State Agricultural College (now Utah State University) in 1956, majoring in Industrial Technology and married Joann Cannon, of Deweyville, Utah that same year. Following three years service in the US Air Force, Bing worked for The Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington, where the family put down roots. The couple were blessed with four sons; Robert Reuben, Delbert J, Bert Bing, and Gilbert Thales. Consequential to the downturn of the aerospace industry in 1970, he was laid off from Boeing and the family lived in eastern Washington for a time and then Tremonton, Utah, where he worked as a full-time electrician at the Garland U&I Sugar Factory. Bing was rehired by Boeing and the family returned to Seattle in 1974. He retired from the company in 1995. He and his wife served as temple workers in the LDS Seattle Temple from 1980 until 1995 when the couple then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supporting the Seattle Mission in 1995-6, afterwards retiring to Deweyville, Utah. Bing and Joann enjoyed hiking, camping, and exploring the west with their boys. Bing avidly supported his boys' scouting careers during which all four earned Eagle Scout awards, a feat for which he was quite proud. The family were also 'rock hounds', collecting and working stones as a hobby in the basement for many years. He passed from this mortal world on August 12th, 2023, pursuant to a long battle with prostate cancer. Bing is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife, Joann, his four sons, twelve grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. "A man is not measured by those he loves, but by those who love him."
Funeral services for Bing will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9-10:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Riverview/ Deweyville Chapel (10750 N. 3000 W. - Deweyville). Interment will be held in the Deweyville Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.