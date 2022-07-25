James Abram Creager

James Abram Creager 10/14/1936 - 7/24/2022 Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, James Abram Creager, at the age of 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

He was the last of 6 children, born on October 14, 1936 to Charles William Creager and Juanita Burdett Hollingshead Creager, in Lyman Wyoming.

