Janet (Woodruff) Selman 9/21/1936 - 12/17/2022 Our angelic mother, Janet Woodruff Selman, joined her eternal companion, best friend, sweetheart and our Father, Dean Harold Selman, beyond the veil on Dec 17, 2022. Mom was born on Sept 21, 1936 to Elmer Dewey Woodruff and Lila Burbank Madsen Woodruff in Tremonton, Utah. She was the 4th of 5 children. She grew up working hard on the farm and playing with her sisters and neighbors. It was there that she obtained and developed a testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and His great love. She especially believed in prayer and answers to those prayers. It was on the farm that she met dad, and thanks to Aunt Eva, they started dating. They were married and sealed for Time and Eternity in the Logan Temple, on Nov 10, 1952. Dad was drafted into the Korean war and Mom joined him in California for basic training and that is the only time that they did not live in either East Tremonton or Elwood in their entire lives and they loved their neighbors and communities.
Mom worked at the Box Elder County Nursing Home for over 20 years. She was a CNA, a ward clerk in the office and a Therapeutic Recreation Technician. The patients immediately became her’s and she loved them all very much. After retiring she worked as a volunteer at Bear River Valley Hospital for many years. Mom is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings, but her favorite was that of a Visiting Teacher and Ministering sister. She and dad served a mission for the church at the Brigham City Bishop Storehouse for 1 year because mom didn’t want to be far from Grandpa Woodruff who was is the nursing home at the time. Mom loved service and taught by example and often took us kids with her. Family is everything to mom and dad. It was at mom’s knee that we learned that families can be together forever.
She and dad moved in with Chris and Loraine because of failing health and dad passed away on Jan 18, 2017. Since that time, mom has missed him terribly and wished to be with him. They were married 64 years. Chris, and especially Loraine, have been our saving grace and given so much time, love and patience. The rest of us wish to recognize and thank them for all they have done.
Mom is preceded in death by dad, Dean, a daughter, born on May 1, 1955 born stillbirth, her parents, a brother who died soon after birth, Elmer Jr, and her sister, Jean (Gary-deceased) Nielsen. Mom is survived by Wayne Dean (Kathy) Selman, Chris E. (Loraine) Selman, Sandra (Gary) Burton, Susan (Chris) Whitworth, Jacki (Craig) Johnson, Robert Woodruff (Pam) Selman, 29 grandchildren, their spouses, 66 great grandchildren and 1 (that we know of) great, great grandchild on the way. She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis (Lynn) Stayner, Charlene (Blaine-deceased) Hill and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral to be held on Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the River View Ward Chapel, 10750 UT Highway 38, Deweyville, UT. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N 100 E, Tremonton, UT and prior to the service at the church on Thursday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment at the Deweyville Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.