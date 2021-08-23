Jarvis Rasmussen Jackson 7/4/1951 - 8/19/2021 Jarvis Rasmussen Jackson (70), of Urie, Wyoming passed away at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT on August 19,2021 after a courageous battle with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. Jarvis was born in Brigham City, UT on July 4,1951 to Elva June Rasmussen and Evan Hancock Jackson. He grew up in Brigham City and was a car and gun enthusiast. He loved going hunting and spending time outdoors with his family.
Jarvis attended school in Brigham City, UT and graduated from Box Elder High School. He attended school at Weber State University. After attending WSU, he did auto-body work and later worked at the Trona Mines for 36 years, retiring in 2014.
Jarvis is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a full-time mission in the South West Indian Mission. Shortly after returning from his mission, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps on December 7,1972 and was honorably discharged in November of 1974. He came home to his sweet-heart, Cheryl, and they were married in the Logan LDS Temple on March 13,1975. "As soon as the boots went under the bed, the kids started coming." He loved all seven of his children dearly. The only thing better than being their dad, was becoming a Papa with the arrival of his grandchildren.
Jarvis is preceded in death by his parents and sister Joan Rasmussen Jackson, a nephew Nicholas and niece Julie.
Jarvis is survived by his loving and devoted wife Cheryl Garn Jackson; seven children and their spouses - ShumMarie (Joseph), Syracuse, UT; Shylo (Tyler), Hyrum, UT; Shane (Megan), Millville, UT; Chad (Misty), Carpenter, WY; Jody (Amy), Mount Pleasant, IA; Jeremiah (Mandy) Mountain View, WY; Riley (Mara) Fort Bridger, WY. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and two great grandchildren and his siblings, Evan R. (Sarah), Fort Bridger, WY and Camla Lee (Steven) Bountiful, UT and their families.
A viewing for friends and family will be held Sunday, August 22,2021 from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 127 North Main Street in Lyman, WY. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a viewing for family from 8:30-9:30 a.m. A Graveside service with full military honors will take place at the Garland Cemetery (W. 13600 N, Garland, UT) at 5:00 PM.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the friends and community members who have provided so much support and love through this difficult time.
