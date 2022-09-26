Jason Anthony Archuleta 6/20/1975 - 9/18/2022 Jason Anthony Archuleta, loving husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly the morning of September 18, 2022. Jason was born in Brigham City, Utah June 20, 1975 to Jose (Tony) Antonio Archuleta and Shanon Lee Archuleta. He graduated from Box Elder High in 1993. After graduating, Jason attended Dixie college and Masters Commission studying Christian Ministries.
In his younger years, Jason was a talented competitive boxer. He was a member of the US National team, boxing in several US invitationals as well as internationally in Ireland, England, and Bangkok Thailand. A highlight was competing in the World Cup; Jason remained a die-hard boxing fan throughout his life.
Jason married the love of his life, Jamie Allen, on September 26, 1998. They were blessed with four wonderful children, along with three adorable grandchildren. Jason was a dedicated father and husband. He always wore a huge smile; it was especially bright when he talked about his children, and showed off his grand-babies. He was so proud of them. Jason's family and his faith were the lights of his life.
Jason was a hard worker and made his career in the construction industry. He worked numerous jobs as a heavy equipment operator and underground utility supervisor. Jason played just as hard as he worked. He was a modern-day mountain man and oh, how he loved to tell stories about his adventures! As an avid outdoorsman, Jason loved hunting, trapping, foraging, and fishing with his family and numerous friends. Jason was notorious for his sense of humor - always clowning around and making people laugh. He made friends everywhere he went, accepting everyone without judgement and always stood up for the little guy.
Jason had a strong faith that he shared with those around him. He proved himself to be a man of God and saw God's hand in his life every day. He loved BIG, with all his heart, and will truly be missed.
Jason is survived by his beloved wife Jamie Allen Archuleta, children Reggie (Logan) Garza, Jantzen Archuleta, Shanna Archuleta, Sadie Archuleta. Grandchildren Diesyl Garza, Jexx Garza, Ripp Garza. Father Jose (Tony) Antonio Archuleta. Siblings Stacee (Eric) Archuleta-Kent, Shandra (Veronica) Lopez, Devin Archuleta-Gill, Brandon Archuleta. Grandfather Eddie Mac Barela.
He was preceded in passing by his mother Shanon Lee Long Archuleta, grandparents Harold Long, LaVenna Brangham Long and Delfinia Martinez Barela.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Jason on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. at the Garland Armory (72 N Main St, Garland). Online condolences may be found www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.