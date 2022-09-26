Jason Anthony Archuleta

Jason Anthony Archuleta 6/20/1975 - 9/18/2022 Jason Anthony Archuleta, loving husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly the morning of September 18, 2022. Jason was born in Brigham City, Utah June 20, 1975 to Jose (Tony) Antonio Archuleta and Shanon Lee Archuleta. He graduated from Box Elder High in 1993. After graduating, Jason attended Dixie college and Masters Commission studying Christian Ministries.

In his younger years, Jason was a talented competitive boxer. He was a member of the US National team, boxing in several US invitationals as well as internationally in Ireland, England, and Bangkok Thailand. A highlight was competing in the World Cup; Jason remained a die-hard boxing fan throughout his life.

