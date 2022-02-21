Jeneane (Shulz) Palmer 12/27/1936 - 2/18/2022 Jeneane Shulz Palmer, 85, passedaway peacefully at home on February 18, 2022.
She was born in Ogden, Utah December 27, 1936 to Henry F. and Dortha Beckstead Shulz.
She married George J. Palmer on February 17, 1956. He passed away May 20, 2018.
Jeneane worked at Hill Airforce Base after graduation from Ogden High. Her and her husband purchased their business Palmer Packing in 1974. Jeneane was well known for her green thumb and could make anything grow. She loved working in her yard. She loved spending time with her family especially camping. She loved cooking and you never went hungry when she was around. She always cooked enough for an army.
She is survived by her four sons, Ron (Connie) Fielding, UT, Quinn (Mitzi) Tremonton, UT, Tony (Melanie) Garland, UT, Keith (Michelle) Tremonton, UT, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Sandy (Dimmon) Payne.
She was preceded in death by her brother Henry J Shulz, sister RaNae Hooper, granddaughter Lacy Palmer, grandson Chad Palmer, great grandson Emilio Sida, and great granddaughters Brylee Allen and Paisley Allen.
A viewing will be held on Saturday February 26, 2022 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT) from 10:30-11:30 am and a Graveside at Noon at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Brent Schow for taking such wonderful care of our mother the last four years and tender care for helping us through this final chapter in moms life.