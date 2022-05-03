Jennifer Parker Sitton 8/5/1962 - 4/30/2022 Jennifer Parker Sitton, who loved to be called "Granny-Grandma" by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on 30 April 2022. Jennifer was born in Boston Massachusetts on 5 August 1962, one of four children and only daughter to parents Don and Carolyn Parker. Jennifer was mother to 6 children; Michael (Stacey - Clara, Will, Anna), Nathan, Caitlin (Ryan Bradbury - Felicity, Arthur, Juliet, Bruce), Daniel (Shayna), Christopher (Anabell - Dylan, Lucy), Tanner (Robbin - Parker). Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Don Parker and older brother Timothy Parker.
Jennifer graduated from Calabasas High School (Southern California) in 1980 and went on to attend Brigham Young University (Utah). After marrying she left Brigham Young University with her new family to begin their military career in the Air Force. Always a talented homemaker and friend to everyone who knew Jennifer, her love and devotion was invaluable to her family and friends. They moved their home 25 times in 38 years... from Guam Micronesia to Yorktown Virginia... life as a military family provided many opportunities for developing gifts and talents. Jennifer took seriously her solemn responsibility to love and care for each of her children. She embraced her sacred duty to rear the children in love and righteousness, to provide for their physical and spiritual needs, and to teach them to love and serve one another, observe the commandments of God, and be law-abiding citizens wherever they live.
It would be impossible to measure the influence Jennifer has had on not only her family but also on the Lord's Church and devout defenders of the faith. She was the catalyst behind the gospel of Jesus Christ being taught in her home, preparing her five sons and daughter for their future service as missionaries throughout the world representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Salt Lake City South, Church Headquarters - Family History, Puerto Rico San Juan, Frankfurt Germany, Calgary Canada, and Vladivostok Russia Missions. Jennifer sacrificed personal goals and life ambitions to help her family adjust and accel during the families 25-year military career... never complaining and always a positive outlook. During the Iraq war and the Global War on Terrorism she shouldered long months of being separated as a family, alone at home with her children. She built a successful marriage and family, established, and maintained principles of faith, prayer, repentance, forgiveness, respect, love, compassion, work, and an abundance of wholesome recreational activities. Jennifer has truly stepped up and taken her rightful and needful place in the home, in her community, and now in the Kingdom of God.
Aside from her children and grandchildren she loved, Jennifer is survived by her husband Robert 'Scott' Sitton (sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple 26 November 1983), Carolyn Jensen Parker (mother), and brothers David (Sheila) and Jonathan (Katherine) Parker.
Memorial services will be held at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City (205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT 84302) on 7 May 2022 at 12:30 p.m. For those wishing to view the livestream of the service, go to the bottom of Jennifer's obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences for the family may also be expressed.