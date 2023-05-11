Joan Hansen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Joan Hansen November 25, 1937 - May 9, 2023 Joan Christine McArthur Hansen, passed away at the age of 85 on May 9, 2023 in Logan, Utah. She was born on November 25, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Perry and Lavon McArthur. Her early years were spent in Mt. Pleasant where she attended Sanpete High School class of 1955.

Joan married Dwight Elwin Hansen on June 15, 1963, and settled in Fielding, Utah. Together they made a life full of love and devotion until his passing on August 31, 2021.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.