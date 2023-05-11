Joan Hansen

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- The river stage is increasing this morning.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to gradually increase
through early next week, with a peak stage near 7.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Joan Hansen November 25, 1937 - May 9, 2023 Joan Christine McArthur Hansen, passed away at the age of 85 on May 9, 2023 in Logan, Utah. She was born on November 25, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Perry and Lavon McArthur. Her early years were spent in Mt. Pleasant where she attended Sanpete High School class of 1955.
Joan married Dwight Elwin Hansen on June 15, 1963, and settled in Fielding, Utah. Together they made a life full of love and devotion until his passing on August 31, 2021.
Joan was a wonderful lady with a lifelong commitment to hard work. She began her career at Brigham Apparel before transitioning to Coast to Coast/Greers Hardware where she worked for many years, finally retiring in the early 2000s.
Joan had an unwavering faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which guided her throughout her life. She served devotedly in many capacities within the church over the years, including Cub Scout Leader. She enjoyed meeting with the "Lunch Bunch" ladies and participating in the Young Homemakers Association.
Joan loved writing; she authored many Fielding Flashes articles for The Leader. Her selflessness reached beyond her church and career as she took joy in working with children, particularly those from Fielding where she lived for some time.
Joan is survived by her five children: Ralph (Linda), Renee (Klane), Kenneth (Jackie), Roy (Christy), Ryan (Shelley); twenty-seven grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren; with one more on its way; and sister-in-law Karen McArthur
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dwight; parents; son Roger; grandson Dakota Clark; sisters Phyllis and Doris; and brother Robin.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the Fielding ward for their constant outpouring of love and support. A special thank you goes to Rocky Mountain Care of Logan.
Funeral services for Joan will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Noon in the Fielding Stake Center (4375 West 15600 North - Garland, Utah 84312). Friends and family will have an opportunity to pay their respects during a viewing at the church prior to the funeral from 10-11:30 am. The interment will follow the funeral service in the peaceful Fielding, Utah Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Joan's funeral service will be streamed live and hosted on her obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
