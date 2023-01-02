Support Local Journalism

Joan Leora (Francom) Smith 7/23/1936 - 12/28/2022 Joan Leora Francom Smith, age 86, passed away on December 28, 2022 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on July 23, 1936 in Tremonton, Utah to Wayne Lavar Francom and Angie Leora Cottle.

She was raised on the family farm in Elwood, Utah where she was taught at an early age the importance of hard work and family values.


