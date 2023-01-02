Joan Leora (Francom) Smith 7/23/1936 - 12/28/2022 Joan Leora Francom Smith, age 86, passed away on December 28, 2022 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on July 23, 1936 in Tremonton, Utah to Wayne Lavar Francom and Angie Leora Cottle.
She was raised on the family farm in Elwood, Utah where she was taught at an early age the importance of hard work and family values.
She attended and graduated from Bear River High School. In 1954, at the age 17, she was in the Miss Bear River Valley Beauty Pageant.
She met the love of her life, Thomas Edward Smith, when he was speaking at a fireside as a return missionary from South Africa. They later married in the Logan Utah Temple on July 8, 1955.
Over the years the family lived in Logan, UT, Federal Way, WA, Waipahu, HI, and Garden Grove, CA. Joan was a stay-at-home mom and raised six children, five sons and one daughter.
She was known for her commitment and dedication to the gospel, love of family, shopping for her children and grandchildren (she could never pass up a bargain), and straightforwardness. She taught her children the importance of education, hard work, to love the Lord and to have integrity. All six of her children married in the temple and her five sons served missions and were Eagle Scouts. To date nineteen grandchildren have served missions and eighteen grandsons have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Joan was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various capacities including Relief Society President, Primary Teacher, Cub Scout Leader, and Temple Worker. With her husband Tom, she served a full-time mission for her church in the England London South Mission. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Joan is survived by her husband Thomas E. Smith; children Bryan (Cheryl) Smith, Kevin (Lisa) Smith, Curtis (Sheryl) Smith, Darwin (Heather) Smith, DeNette (Ralph) Bakker, and Jeffrey (Heather) Smith; 30 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and siblings Lavar Francom, Kayleen Miller, Brent Francom, Geraldine Robinson, Dennis Francom, and Janet Lasley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Angie Francom.
Funeral services for Joan will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Noon. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:30-11:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.-Tremonton, UT 84337). Interment will follow the funeral service in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences and the link to the livestream may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
