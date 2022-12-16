John C. Christensen 4/27/1946 - 11/29/2022 John Craig Christensen came into this world on April 27, 1946 and passed away on November 29, 2022 aged 76 of metastatic prostate cancer.
Those who knew Craig describe him with a multitude of nouns such as golfer, baker, humorist, healer, philosopher, mentor, teacher, friend, and avid sports fan. Some have compared him to Superman. Others, to Job. Preceded in death by four children, the tragic events of their deaths shattered and shaped Craig. In his quest to make sense of incomprehensible loss, he discovered a passion for helping others who, themselves, felt defeated and fractured. He had a unique and profound way of understanding and lifting those overburdened with their own deep sorrows.
Craig positively impacted individuals, couples, and families as a marriage and family therapist for over 45 years at Associated Psychotherapists. He served on the Utah State Licensure Board for Marriage and Family Therapy and was a past president of the Utah Association for Marriage and Family Therapists. He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy where he served as a psychologist during the Vietnam War. He received his doctorate from Brigham Young University and taught at Weber State University. Craig traveled across the country presenting seminars, workshops, and providing training to other counseling professionals.
Most important to Craig were his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and friends whom he loved and cherished. He is survived by his beloved wife, LouAnn; and five children, Andrew Christensen, Lauren Christensen, Paul Coe (Kim), David Coe (Karen), and Jeff Coe (Gina). Cherished grandchildren include Carter Preciado, John Gavin Christensen, T. London Christensen, Alexandrea Coe, and Annie B. Christensen. Surviving siblings include Terry Christensen (Betty), Bruce Christensen, Fred Christensen (Martha Claire), Suzan Christensen, Steve Christensen (Shirley), Kevin Christensen (Dalena). Preceding him in death were his four children: Carrie, Sarah, Robin, and John, and his parents, Eunice and Desmond Christensen.
All who knew him are better for having that privilege. Craig understood as few can that wisdom and understanding often sprout from the bitter soil of profound suffering. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Craig served in many church callings. He fulfilled an LDS mission to the Northern States Mission, and later with his wife LouAnn, a served a mission to the Special Needs Seminary at the Box Elder Middle School in Brigham City.
Services were held Friday, December 9 at the Fishburn Chapel in Brigham City. Interment was at the Brigham City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation. They express gratitude to Dr. Agarwal and his staff at Huntsman, as well as CNS Nursing Services.
Premier Funeral Services will provide the funeral service links for YouTube and Zoom on their website at: www.premierfuneral.com.
