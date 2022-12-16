John C. Christensen

John C. Christensen 4/27/1946 - 11/29/2022 John Craig Christensen came into this world on April 27, 1946 and passed away on November 29, 2022 aged 76 of metastatic prostate cancer.

Those who knew Craig describe him with a multitude of nouns such as golfer, baker, humorist, healer, philosopher, mentor, teacher, friend, and avid sports fan. Some have compared him to Superman. Others, to Job. Preceded in death by four children, the tragic events of their deaths shattered and shaped Craig. In his quest to make sense of incomprehensible loss, he discovered a passion for helping others who, themselves, felt defeated and fractured. He had a unique and profound way of understanding and lifting those overburdened with their own deep sorrows.


