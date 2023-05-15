Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Judith Leah (Deakin) Smith June 4, 1940 - May 15, 2023 Judith (Judy) Leah Deakin Smith, wife of Terry L. Smith of Fielding, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 15,2023 at the age of 82. Judy was born on June 4, 1940, to Joseph Edgar and Annie Leah Rock Deakin, in Tremonton Utah.

Judy’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her other great joy, was sharing her love of reading with children, as the librarian of Fielding Elementary. She was fondly known as “Mrs. Judy” to generations of students who have continuously expressed their love and wonderful memories of having her as a librarian.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.