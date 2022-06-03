June (Petersen) Lish 9/19/1944 - 5/31/2022 June Petersen Lish passed away on May 31, 2022 in Garland, Utah at the age of 77. She was born on September 19, 1944, in Tremonton, Utah to Ervin Christian and Ella Jensen Petersen. She married Marion Alexander (Lefty) Lish on October 4, 1962, in the Logan Temple.
During her lifetime, June lived in Thatcher, Utah and Garland, Utah. She attended Bear River High School and graduated in 1962. June was a waitress at Maddox, and a secretary at Wood Electric and OEA (AutoLiv). June retired from OEA (AutoLiv) in 2009.
June loved oil painting, pottery, and making homemade chocolate-dipped candies for everyone during the holidays.
She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as the President of the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society, as well as many other callings.
June is survived by her husband, Marion A (Lefty) Lish; children, Shanna (Gary) Innis, Wendy Kruger, Ryan (Traci) Lish, and Jared (Jamie) Lish; 22 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Ella Petersen; siblings, Orval Petersen and Ronald Petersen; and great grandson, Zion Crafton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Noon with a viewing held prior from 10-11:30 A.M. at the Garland LDS Church (175 S Main Street Garland, UT). A viewing will be held on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT). Interment Garland Cemetery. Please visit www.ruddfuneralhome.com for online condolences and for a livestream of the funeral service.
A special thanks to the Brigham City Hospital Nurses, Dr. Lish, and the Atlas Hospice staff.