Karen (Greenwood) Howard 9/13/1938 - 10/15/2022 Karen Greenwood Howard of Tremonton, UT passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on October 15, 2022. She was the second of five children, born on September 13, 1938 to Barnard Hartley Greenwood and Bernice Kofoed Greenwood. She attended Ogden City Schools, was a member of Ben Lomond High School's first graduating class, and attended Stevens-Henager College and the University of Utah.
Karen married Lowell Charles Howard on January 1,1960. They raised six children in Salt Lake City. Karen enjoyed many close friendships in the Parleys Third ward. After the children were grown, she moved to Tremonton. Karen was a voracious reader, a talented seamstress, and an avid Boggle and Scrabble player. She loved to laugh and drew others into her laughter. She was known and loved for her incorrigible personality, her wit and intelligence, and sincerity, but mostly for her unconditional love of everyone she met. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt who delighted in her family.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and siblings, Zell Rae (Jim), Barnard, and Sandra (Kent). She is survived by her brother Brent (Sandi) and sister-in-law Nancy; her son Cole Howard (Sarah); her daughter Jennifer Schow (Jan-Erik); her son Paul Howard (Ruth); her daughter Rebecca Howard; her son Doug Howard; her daughter Ashley Broadbent (Tyler); as well as 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Karen will be sorely missed, but will always be remembered for her love and laughter.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton, UT) at 11:00am on October 29th with a viewing held prior from 9:00am to 10:30am. The livestream link of the service and online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com. Interment to follow at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park.
