Karen Marie (Larsen) Williams 6/13/1936 - 12/17/2021 Karen Marie Larsen Williams, 85, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Friday, December 17, 2021.
The daughter of the late Hans Peter and Alice Florence Elsey Larsen, Karen was born on June 13, 1936, in Elwood, Utah. As a young woman, Karen graduated from nursing school and selflessly served many veterans while employed at the Brooke Army Medical Center on Fort Sam, in Houston, Texas. After her military career, she worked as a gifted caretaker at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Georgia.
On April 15, 1958, Karen married the love of her life, Donald at the San Diego California Temple. Together they raised two amazing sons, David and Daniel and became foster parents to many others. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Draper Street, she volunteered as a church social worker. Karen enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, and solving puzzles during her free time. She was a loving wife and mother and loved being a "Nana" to her foster children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Donald Ray Williams; and siblings, Irene, Ella, Julius, Verna, Charles, and Kermit Larsen.
Advertisement
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, David Ray Williams and Daniel Reed Williams, both of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Justin Lewis Williams, Christopher Reed Williams, Timothy Wayne Williams, and Tiffany Marie Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Eli Williams, Lilly Mae Williams, Madison Williams, Carson Williams, Chandler Williams, Ariana Chin, Alayna Chin, Scarlet Radney, and Maya Williams; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Visitation with Karen's family will be Monday, December 27, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Kenneth Kozak officiating. Following the service, Karen will be laid to rest next to her husband in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.