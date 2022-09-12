Keith Sterling Warren

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Keith Sterling Warren 4/21/1976 - 9/6/2022 Keith Sterling Warren returned to the loving arms of his mother, brother, and grandparents on September 6,2022. Keith was born on April 21,1976 in Brigham City, Utah. Keith is the son of Barbara Ann Craghead and Jerry Keith Warren. Keith married April Helena Wilkerson on February 10,1996. Keith was the proud father of four beautiful girls and 8 grandchildren.

Keith attended Box Elder High School. Keith loved camping, lapidary, music, gems, jewelery making, reading, history, and learning new things.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you