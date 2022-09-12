Keith Sterling Warren 4/21/1976 - 9/6/2022 Keith Sterling Warren returned to the loving arms of his mother, brother, and grandparents on September 6,2022. Keith was born on April 21,1976 in Brigham City, Utah. Keith is the son of Barbara Ann Craghead and Jerry Keith Warren. Keith married April Helena Wilkerson on February 10,1996. Keith was the proud father of four beautiful girls and 8 grandchildren.
Keith attended Box Elder High School. Keith loved camping, lapidary, music, gems, jewelery making, reading, history, and learning new things.
Keith is survived by his father Jerry Keith Warren sister Shauna Buck (Steve), wife April Warren, four daughters Ashley Wood (Brad), Michelle Mehl (Aaron), Chandrea Milner (Tyler), and Celestial Warren (Hyrum). Five granddaughters, four grandsons, and one on the way. Nine nieces and nephews. Keith was proceeded in death by his mother Barbara Ann Craghead, brother Kerry Lynn Warren, grandparents Dean and Shirley Craghead and Keith and Lujean Warren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 14,2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gilles Funeral Chapel 634 east 200 south Brigham City, Utah 84302. Friends may visit the family Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 6-8PM at Gillies Funeral Chapel and Wednesday September 14, 2022 from 10-10:45 a.m.
Interment Brigham City Cemetery
In lieu of flowers please make donations to help with funeral expenses.
In honor of Keith jeans and leather jackets are acceptable funeral attire.