Kenneth William "Red" Hight 04/11/1934 - 03/08/2021 Kenneth William Hight—known to most as Red—peacefully finished his mortal journey on March 8, 2021, at the age of 86. He died of complications from a long-term illness in Brigham City, Utah, where he had called home for more than three years after living in Thatcher the preceding 30 years. Born to Curtis and Lola (Smith) Hight on April 11, 1934, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Red was the oldest of their four children. He grew up in rural Colorado and Wyoming, learning an agricultural lifestyle that remained an important part of who he was throughout his life—regardless of occupation.
After high school, Red attended the University of Wyoming, the first in his family to attend college. He interrupted his studies to serve in the U.S. Army from January 1954 to December 1955. He returned to Laramie and graduated in 1961, cementing a lifelong rooting for his beloved Wyoming Cowboys—especially when they played BYU and USU.
Red married Eunice Ann John on October 17, 1969, in Tremonton. They lived in Wyoming, Alaska, Oregon, and Utah while rearing four children: Vonnie, Bill, Jolinda, and Cliff. Red joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1972 and was sealed to Eunice in the Logan Utah temple the following year.
He spent many years farming and ranching before shifting careers in his early 40s to become an electrician. For more than 25 years, Red worked for companies in Alaska and Oregon, as well as Wood Electric and Oyler and Sons Construction in Tremonton. Yet, he continued gardening and helped friends raise crops and livestock, even as recently as last year. He treasured these opportunities to cultivate the earth and relationships with others on it.
Red is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Eunice, as well as his children: Vonnie, Bill (Kim), Jolinda (Troy) Huckaby, and Cliff (Lindi). Other survivors include nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Jasmine (Anthony) Goudy and their two daughters, Brylee and Kinlee; RoxAnn (Thomas White III) Huckaby, Angeline (Jared) Christiansen, Harris Huckaby, and Lincoln Huckaby; Kellen Hight, Leah Hight, Mara Hight, and Brynna Hight. Additional survivors include his brother Gary (Caroline) Hight, sister Sandra (Micheal Welchman) Hight, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends. While those surviving Red continue to miss him, they are reassured by the reunion he continues enjoying with those who welcomed his arrival in the next life.
The family remains appreciative to all the healthcare professionals who served Red and his family during his final weeks. In March, a small family graveside service accompanied his burial at the Bothwell Cemetery and was handled by Rudd Funeral Home. For more details about his life, see https://www.ruddfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kenneth-Hight.
A memorial service and celebration of life will occur at 11:00 a.m. on July 31, 2021, at the Thatcher-Penrose Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (11475 West 10400 North, Thatcher).