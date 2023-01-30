Support Local Journalism

Kouko Shibata February 18, 1930 - January 24, 2023 Our dear aunt Kouko Shibata, 92 passed away on January 24, 2023.

Kouko was born to AI & SY Shibata, in Garland, Utah and graduated from Bear River High School. Kouko moved to the big city of Salt Lake when she was 19. She worked in warehouses, insurance agencies and eventually retired as a bookkeeper at M&M Distributing. Kouko's hobbies were crocheting and ensuring everything was in immaculate condition inside her house and out in her yard. She loved sports and attended baseball, hockey and basketball games regularly. Kouko loved hamburgers and venturing out weekly for lunch with her nieces and friend Janie.


