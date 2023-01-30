...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. For Eastern Box
Elder County, wind chills from 10 below to 20 below zero,
coldest near Tremonton. For the Cache Valley, wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Kouko Shibata February 18, 1930 - January 24, 2023 Our dear aunt Kouko Shibata, 92 passed away on January 24, 2023.
Kouko was born to AI & SY Shibata, in Garland, Utah and graduated from Bear River High School. Kouko moved to the big city of Salt Lake when she was 19. She worked in warehouses, insurance agencies and eventually retired as a bookkeeper at M&M Distributing. Kouko's hobbies were crocheting and ensuring everything was in immaculate condition inside her house and out in her yard. She loved sports and attended baseball, hockey and basketball games regularly. Kouko loved hamburgers and venturing out weekly for lunch with her nieces and friend Janie.
Kouko was predeceased by her parents; brothers Joe, Saburo, Harry, George; and sisters Teruko, Hatsuko Fujii, Yuki Sato and Kazuko Pogue. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff at i-Care, Riverway, Stonehenge and Draper Rehab for their loving care in her last years.
