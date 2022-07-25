Lamont Marlin Peck

Lamont Marlin Peck 3/16/1968 - 7/21/2022 Lamont Marlin Peck, 54, passed away on July 21, 2022 in Logan, Utah. He was born March 16, 1968 on Ogden, Utah to B. Marlin Peck and Bonnie Jean Peck.

Lamont married Jodie Lynn Peck on April 16, 1985 in Layton, Utah. Lamont grew up in Layton and lived in Fielding, Utah.

