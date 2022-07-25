Lamont Marlin Peck 3/16/1968 - 7/21/2022 Lamont Marlin Peck, 54, passed away on July 21, 2022 in Logan, Utah. He was born March 16, 1968 on Ogden, Utah to B. Marlin Peck and Bonnie Jean Peck.
Lamont married Jodie Lynn Peck on April 16, 1985 in Layton, Utah. Lamont grew up in Layton and lived in Fielding, Utah.
Lamont is survived by his wife, Jodi Peck; children, Christina Roach (Marcus), Trevor Peck, Apryll Peck, Katelin Peck; and four granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kayla Peck; and brother, Randy Tippetts.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 12-1:30 P.M. at Rudd Funeral Home (1234 S Main Garland, Utah). Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
A service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 P.M. in Fielding (150 S 100 W Fielding, Utah).
Please do not send flowers. Casual dress and if you would like to wear a Superman in honor of Lamont, feel free.
