Leslie Alene (Wight) Nelson 12/28/1941 - 10/22/2021 Leslie Alene Wight Nelson passed away on 22 October 2021 at U.S. Navy Hospital, Guam. Known in Utah as Alene, Leslie was born on 28 December 1941 in Tremonton, Utah, to Leslie H. and Maurine O. Wight. She graduated from Bear River High School, Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, and Weber State College in Ogden, Utah. She met her husband, (Paul) Reed Nelson at Weber State, and the two were married at the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in December 1964.
When Reed received a commission in the U.S. Air Force, they and their two children spent the next twenty years traveling, including 5 years in Spain, before moving to Wichita Falls, Texas. She worked in Special Education for the Wichita Falls ISD for 26 years before retiring in 2007. She and Reed retired to the beautiful tropical island of Guam in 2007.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Reed, her daughter Karen Grundy and granddaughter Emma Grundy, her son, Paul Nelson and grandsons Dylan and Ethan Nelson and great-grandson Preston Nelson, and her half sister Emily Wight Barton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her dear stepmother Donna Wight, her brothers David and Paul Wight, and nephew Tyler Wight.