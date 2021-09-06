LeVona Beth (Hansen) Cruz 07/16/1938 - 09/01/2021 LeVona Beth Hansen Schlickeiser Cruz passed away of natural causes on September 1, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.
Born July 16, 1938 in Tremonton, Utah, to Lula Catherine and Alma Gardner Hansen, LeVona was the fourth of five children.
She graduated from the LDS Seminary in 1955 and from Bear River High School in 1956.
LeVona graduated from the Salt Lake Area Vocational School, Licensed Practical Nurse Program in 1958, and then worked for many years at the Box Elder County Nursing Home in Tremonton, Utah.
She married Harry Schlickeiser on 23 May, 1958. Widowed in 1979, LeVona married Sylvester Cruz in 1986 and they made their home in Tremonton until his death in 2010.
LeVona is survived by three children: Jeanette Kavanaugh, Cindy Schlickeiser and Cary (Hayley) Schlickeiser, and by her sister Nellie Russell. Among the losses she knew during her life are two sons, Eugene and Rudy Schlickeiser, and three brothers Alma E., John T., and Leo Jay Hansen.
Her family continues to grow with 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Private funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the neonatal care center at a hospital of your choosing or the battered women’s shelter nearest to you. LeVona believed these institutions deserved her support.
The family would enjoy sharing a celebration of LeVona’s life at a time when we can come together without restrictions.