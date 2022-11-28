...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Lola Ruth (Thompson) Anderson 8/2/1926 - 11/26/2022 Lola Ruth Thompson Anderson, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah on November 26, 2022.
She was born August 2, 1926 to James J. and Mary Lucetta (Shumway) Thompson in Garland, Utah where she grew up. She was the youngest of nine children. She attended Garland Elementary School and graduated from Bear River High School.
She married William Roy Anderson on May 15, 1947 in the Logan Utah Temple. They made their home in Thatcher, Utah. Bill passed away on April 4, 2008.
Lola Ruth loved the Utah Jazz and all sports. She played softball and still thinks batting 100 is a good thing. She loved traveling south for the winter and spending summers at the cabin. Fishing with Wayne and LuDean Young were some of her favorite memories.
She was a member of The Church o Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings such as in the Relief Society Presidency, Young Women’s Presidency, and Sunday School.
Lola Ruth was loved by everyone she met. She was a fine lady and the effect she had on others, and the influence in turn that they will have on others, will be everlasting. The wake she leaves behind is immeasurable. She lived a very full life without regrets.
She is survived by her five children: Kathie (Lynn-deceased) Shaffer of Preston, ID, W Dean (Mary Lee) of Tremonton, UT, Roger (Sherry) of Pleasant View, UT, Ruth Ann (Rex) Porter of Garden City, UT, and Jim (Kristy) of Hyde Park, UT.
She leaves a wonderful legacy of 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren (plus 1 on the way), and 3 great-great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way).
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, her parents and her eight siblings, as well as her son-in-law Lynn Shaffer and grandson Chad Lynn Shaffer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Noon. A viewing will be held prior from 10:30-11:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Thatcher Utah LDS Church (11475 W 10400 N-Thatcher, UT). Interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery. Online condolences and the livestream link of the service may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks go to Nancy Hansen, Many Hands, Rocky Mountain Hospice, and Natalie Udy.
