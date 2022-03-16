Loren LaMar Oyler 3/20/1973 - 3/13/2022 Loren LaMar Oyler passed away in his forever home in Taylorsville, Utah, early on the morning of March 13, 2022 at age 48, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Loren was born in Tremonton, Utah to LaMar J Oyler and Brenda Joy Balls Oyler. He married Heather, the love of his life, in the Logan Utah Temple in 1994, following a whirlwind courtship of 4 1/2 months. After a long and heartbreaking journey, they welcomed Miss Mari into their lives through the miracle of adoption. In 2005 Loren, Heather, and Mari were sealed for eternity in the Bountiful Utah Temple.
He lived in many places during his youth and after marriage. As a child he lived in Northern Utah, Missouri, and after marrying, in multiple cities in the Salt Lake Valley. Loren graduated from Bear River High School, where he spent many hours swimming, diving and working at the Natatorium. After graduation, Loren spent 2 years serving a Latter-daySaint mission in Portland, Oregon where he gathered many life-long friendships. Upon returning from his mission, he attended Bridgerland Applied Technical College and received a certificate in Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanics which he used in his work and personal life.
Loren had quite a varied work career, from working on/driving many types of large vehicles, to assembly line work. His most beloved job was working with the children he drove on his school bus and for summer camp. He and Heather loved the frequent run-ins with his "bus kids" and they loved updating him on their lives and plans. In addition to his day jobs, he loved to tinker and work on many projects at home, including his beloved tractors and rustic art pieces.
As a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Loren enjoyed serving in many capacities in his wards and stakes. Some of his favorite callings were as primary teacher, young men's leader, and most recently as High Council member. The greatest calling and joy of his life was as a loving husband and committed father; roles to which he devoted his entire being.
Loren was best known for his huge laugh and giant hugs. He truly was a teddy bear of a man with a heart as big as his body. As a brother, he was always available, ready with love and advice, even if it sometimes got everyone into a little bit of trouble. As a friend, he went to great lengths to help in whatever way was needed, no matter the time it took.
Loren is survived by his beloved wife, Heather Sophia and sweet daughter, Mari Sophia. He is also survived and missed by his parents, LaMar & Brenda Oyler, siblings Melanie (Jeff) Cooper, Janette (Doug) Woolley, LaRene (Robert) Ratliff, Vaughan Oyler, Lance (Amy) Oyler, and Katherine (Darwin) Rouse. He will also be dearly missed by Heather's parents Fred & Alma Bignall, Heather's siblings, his adopted parents Kevin & Sarah Ashby, his adopted siblings, and numerous nieces & nephews, grand nieces & nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the IMC Neuro ICU floor and Intermountain Home Care & Hospice who provided kind and compassionate care to Loren and his family during his final days, including ER Doctor Erika Colvin and our incredible hospice nurse Meghan, who spent many hours helping us with Loren's care.
Viewings will be held Thursday March 24, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00PM and Friday March 25, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:15AM at Bennion Utah East Stake Center (5980 South 1300 West, Taylorsville, UT). The funeral will follow at noon at the Stake Center. Interment will take place at the East Garland Cemetery (W 14200 N, East Garland, UT) on Friday March 25, 2022 at 4:00PM. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.
To send sympathy gifts to Loren's family, please use the box for cards provided during the viewings, or venmo @heather-oyler-2.