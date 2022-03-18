Loy Vee (Adams) Johnson 4/19/1935 - 3/13/2022 Loy Vee Adams Johnson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Springville, Utah. Loy Vee was born on April 19, 1935, to parents Ronald B. Adams and Lola P. Adams in Orem, Utah.
Loy Vee was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years and best friend, Arvid Bernard "Nard" Johnson. Loy Vee and Nard were married on December 18, 1970, and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 26, 1979.
Loy Vee grew up in Orem and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953, where she was a member of the Tigerettes and had the opportunity to attend Utah Girls State. She loved flowers, sewing, and going on walks and Sunday drives. Loy Vee and Nard lived in Tremonton, Utah, for nearly 40 years, where she was the Attendance Secretary for Bear River High School for approximately 25 years.
Loy Vee is survived by: her children, Ronald C. Collings (Joyce), Valerie C. Newton (Kim), Gregory B. Collings (Heidi), Phillip S. Collings (Karen, deceased), Lyle B. Johnson (Sherri), and Jessica J. Hawes (Jason); her step-child Collin A. Johnson (Angela); and siblings, Patricia V. Harris (Frank, deceased), Vickie Roneen Young (Dell), and Darla K. Smith (Allen); 30 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Nard, mother Lola, father Ronald, sister Dixie Sanford, and grandson Brandon M. Collings.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022. Interment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
