.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Marcia (Fonnesbeck) Allen September 21, 1947 - May 4, 2023 Marcia Fonnesbeck Allen, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was born on September 21, 1947, in Tremonton, Utah, the daughter of Paul and Maurine Hurd Fonnesbeck. She grew up in Howell, Utah and graduated from Bear River High School in Tremonton.
She married Douglas Henry Allen on September 15, 1967, in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with five daughters.
Marcia was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Marcia enjoyed quilting, crocheting, painting, and drawing.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Douglas; daughters, Amy Allen, Mona Allen Vigil, Natalie Allen Evans, Becky Allen Sessions, and Emily Allen Ozmun; 12 grandchildren; and sister, Leah Fonnesbeck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Maurine; brothers, Douglas and James Fonnesbeck; and sisters, Carol Fonnesbeck Taylor, Margo Fonnesbeck Taylor, and Shiela Fonnesbeck.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Services will be live-streamed and available the day of the services by scrolling to the bottom of Marcia's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.
