Mary Ellen Greene 3/25/1948 - 1/21/2022 Mary Ellen Jensen Greene completed her earthly journey on January 21, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends near and far. Mary Ellen began this adventure on March 25, 1948, born to loving parents, Vay and Vida Jensen. She grew up in Bear River City, Utah on a dairy farm and always talked about growing up in the country with five amazing siblings. At the ripe old age of 19, she found her best friend, Charles David Greene, and on December 8, 1967 they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They eventually made their permanent home in Bear River City, Utah.
Just shy of a year later their daughter Karen arrived on November 5, 1968. Their son Jim soon followed on March 2, 1970. Their daughter Shelley Dawn was born April 22, 1977 and after an hour of life on this earth, returned to her Heavenly Father. Mary Ellen was a devoted wife and a caring mother. With big hearts she and Chuck opened their home to Marian (Tyler) Maldonado and her little brother Thomas Tyler, who spent several school years in the Greene home, and whom they consider their children in every sense of the word.
Mary Ellen loved sewing. She designed and sewed innumerable pieces of clothing and quilts, including her own wedding dress. She owned and operated a wedding dress business, all original designs. Mary Ellen loved music. She was an accomplished pianist and accompanied many vocalists over several decades. She sang in a Double Trio for many years and cherished the precious friendships that were formed. She also was the family hairdresser for multiple generations over several decades.
Mary Ellen loved God and loved serving in every way she could. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and shopping! (And chocolate!) She taught by example and with love.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles David Greene, Daughter Karen (Boyd) Wallentine and son James (Lori) Greene, brothers Seth (Jean), Floyd (Elaine), Leon (Kikue), and sisters Janet (Keith) Winward, Rosalee (Danny) Thain, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother-in-law Keith Winward.
We are grateful for the numerous health care professionals who attended to Mary Ellen's needs and for the many friends and family who spent hours by her side. We love and appreciate you.
Viewings will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 5-7pm and Wednesday, Jan. 26 9:30-10:30am with the funeral following at 11am. All services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Bear River City, Utah, 5870 N. 4700 W, Bear River City, Utah. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.