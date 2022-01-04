Maxine (Castleton) Boots 05/26/1932 - 12/25/2021 Daughter of Melvin E. Castleton and Ruth E. Getz, Maxine was born in Emmett, Idaho on May 26, 1932. She left this world at the age of eighty-nine years on December 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas A. Boots, brother Gary Castleton, children Jay L. Taylor (Leanna), Barbara L. Devall, Bruce A. Taylor (Gina), grandchildren Andrea, Lauren, Sarah and Ian. Maxine was preceded in death by her mother and father, Melvin and Ruth Castleton, her sister Melva Jane Crookston, and the father of her three children, Roger Paul Taylor.
Maxine graduated from Bear River High School, and married Roger on July 10, 1950 at the home of her grandparents in Tremonton, Utah. She wore a beautiful white satin dress that her mother Ruth made for her. They lived in Bear River City where Roger worked on the family farm. Jay was born, and Maxine was an adoring mother. She was loved by the Taylor family. Maxine was known for making the most delicious bread. Maxine and Roger later moved to Southern California in 1959, where Barbara and Bruce were born and she continued to raise her family. She attended Cerritos College, and received academic honors in vocational nursing, and enjoyed a wonderful career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse, and later, a home health care professional.
She was married on June 28, 1985 to Thomas A. Boots. It was a beautiful elaborate wedding at Zepher Cove in Lake Tahoe, California. She adored him for the rest of her life. Maxine and Tom had many friends and acquaintances where ever they lived. They enjoyed swing dancing and travel, but most of all, they enjoyed just being together. Maxine adored all her grandchildren, and watched over Lauren in her infant years. Even after moving home to Tremonton she took many trips back to California to visit as her grandchildren grew. They have many sweet memories. Maxine loved her sister Melva and had a beautiful lifelong relationship with her sister, her brother-in-law Lynn, and their 12 children. She is often noted as the “fun aunt” and even sometimes mischievous in nature. Always the first for fun and with a knack for bringing laughter, she was always up for good times.
In 1995, Maxine and Tom moved back to Tremonton to help her father around the house. She loved being back home with Mel and Tom, and did most of the cooking, and having her daddy to care for gave her life a daily purpose. Together with her sister Melva, they cared for him until his passing. Who better to care for Mel than his own daughters? They had many happy times as a family. After her Father’s passing Maxine went to work as a home healthcare nurse, attending to the surrounding areas elderly population with the same extra special care that she gave her father Mel.
We are grateful that she is free from pain, and in the arms of her passed loved ones. Until we meet again, Maxine will be greatly missed. A memorial will take place on January 17, 2022 at 12 noon, at the LDS Meetinghouse, 166 N. Tremont Street, Tremonton.