Melba (Misrasi) Benson 4/15/1931 - 11/8/2022 Melba was born in the shadow of WWI, on a farm in the middle of the great depression.
Her parents immigrated to the US from Albania, a country that few Americans had even heard of, right after WWI. In fact, they had to watch for wreckage still on the ocean from the war during the crossing. They settled in Tremonton, Utah to become some of the valleys best known farmers.
Born to immigrant parents, who barely spoke English, she had to fight to be an 'American'. Her childhood was overshadowed by WWII, a time when being 'foreign' was not desirable.
Melba was the original power-woman, strong and focused. As a single mom and a successful career woman long before it became 'trendy' and mainstream, she had to forge a path all on her own. No-one in Northern Utah had done it before, and there were no role models for her to pattern herself after. Imagine this, during the 50's and 60's with 'Leave it to Beaver' and all those happy homemaker adds. (Watch Mad Men again and imagine Don Draper as a woman).
Before she started her family and career, she worked in St. Paul MN where she took up skiing, and in Yellowstone Park, some of her fondest memories.
She managed a film library for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, shipping educational resources nationwide to all the bureau schools. I met so many Native Americans in my own life who knew her personally and said how she had touched their life. She retired after 25 years of service.
She loved Ballroom Dancing, where she was involved in competitions and even taught at a local studio.
She was also an accomplished photographer, photographing flowers and historic sites around Brigham and on the many trips she made. Her photos were often displayed at the Brigham Museum Gallery. She inspired me to take up photography as a hobby, and later as a career.
She also loved writing poetry. She skillfully crafted poems about her own life and her unusual upbringing. She self-published three books of poetry.
My mom, part of the Greatest Generation, and my greatest inspiration.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.
