Merisa Kay (Wardle) Burn

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Merisa Kay (Wardle) Burn January 27, 1978 - April 23, 2023 Merisa Kay Wardle Burn, our beloved wife, mom, grandma, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023 after several months of courageously battling cancer. Meris was at home surrounded by family.

Merisa was born January 27, 1978 to Nedra Kay Arbon and Rodney James Wardle in Ogden, Utah. She was born and raised in Curlew and Bear River Valley’s attending Snowville and North Park Elementary, Bear River Middle School, and graduated from Bear River High School.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.