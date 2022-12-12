...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Merrill Ross Petty 10/17/1933 - 12/7/2022 On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Merrill Ross Petty passed away peacefully in Layton, Utah. He had just achieved his 89th year! This day had special meaning to Merrill as he was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941.
He was the third and youngest child born to Gordon G. Petty and Laura Helen France in Farmington, Utah. He grew up during challenging times but always found ways to enjoy time with his brother Vern and friends playing sports, fishing, and helping on the family farm. After graduating from Bear River High School, Merrill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he eventually became a company sergeant. He later met Carole Ann Gibbs from Portage, Utah, whom he married in the Logan Temple in 1956.
Merrill completed his BA degree in Education and Business Management and began teaching at Garland Elementary School followed by Bear River Jr. High School. After farming and teaching, Dad and Mom moved to Provo where Merrill completed his MA in Computer Science and Accounting, bringing their first 2 children, Lesli and Laura, along for the adventure.
Merrill had many careers in business enterprises, computer science, and manufacturing that sent him around the world to visit 56 countries and to live in several U.S. states and Hong Kong. He worked for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Ernst & Young Consulting, Fleetwood Enterprises, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even in his retirement years, he looked forward to being busy, working for a bank and title company, and helping family and friends with their endeavors.
Merrill served in six high councils, four bishoprics, and as a bishop in Bountiful, Utah. He served as mayor of Farmington, Utah, from 1980 to 1985, which included the "Rudd Mud Flood." Merrill and Carole Ann served a mission in Kalispell, Montana, a mission at the Bountiful Utah Temple, and Church service volunteers at the Joseph Smith Memorial building in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After living outside of Utah for many years, Merrill and Carole Ann eventually returned to their roots to be near family. They have five children, Lesli, Laura, Marc, Milo, and Jared, and are the proud grandparents of 13 and great-grandparents of 21. Since returning to their home state, they have lived in Bountiful, Kaysville, and Syracuse, Utah.
Merrill is survived by his wife, Carole Ann; and four of his children and their spouses: Lesli and Steven Gadd, Laura and Bret Hatch, Marc and Colette Petty, and Milo Petty and Andrew McClain. He is preceded in death by his brother, Vern; sister, LaRue; parents, Gordon and Laura; and his son, Jared Ross.
His devoted wife, Carole Ann, and loving family will cherish his affinity for travel and adventure, contributions to the success of others, love of Christ, and his dedication to the Gospel.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at the Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 South 2000 West, Syracuse, Utah, 84075.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, at the Center Ward Church, 2228 South 1660 West, Syracuse, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The burial will take place at the Farmington City Cemetery following the funeral.
Services will be live-streamed and available the day of the service by scrolling to the bottom of Merrill's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com Condolences may also be shared on Lindquist Mortuary's website.
