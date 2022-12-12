Merrill Ross Petty

Merrill Ross Petty 10/17/1933 - 12/7/2022 On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Merrill Ross Petty passed away peacefully in Layton, Utah. He had just achieved his 89th year! This day had special meaning to Merrill as he was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941.

He was the third and youngest child born to Gordon G. Petty and Laura Helen France in Farmington, Utah. He grew up during challenging times but always found ways to enjoy time with his brother Vern and friends playing sports, fishing, and helping on the family farm. After graduating from Bear River High School, Merrill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he eventually became a company sergeant. He later met Carole Ann Gibbs from Portage, Utah, whom he married in the Logan Temple in 1956.


