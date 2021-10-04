Nathan John Hardy 3/28/1970 - 9/30/2021 Nathan John Hardy, age 51, was born in Ogden, Utah March 28, 1970. He died Sept. 30, 2021 after a 9 1/2 year fight with appendix cancer. Nate was the firstborn son in a family of three boys growing up on a dairy farm in Elwood, Utah.
He graduated from Bear River High School in 1988 and served a church mission in San Diego, California. He graduated from USU with a degree in agricultural economics and business administration. He met his wife, Natalie Wallace, after graduating. They moved to Salt Lake City where he received his M.B.A. from Westminster while Natalie received her B.A. and nursing degree. After graduation they moved to Minnesota to work as an energy trader. Moving back to Utah to be closer to family, he worked for UAMPS (Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems) as a project manager building energy projects.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he loved working with the youth in the scouts and a coach for his children in baseball. He loved the outdoors to fish, hike, ski, backpack and take trips. Anything to spend time with his family. He gathered lifetime friendships from junior high, high school, his mission, college and his work.
Nate is survived by his loving wife Natalie; children Kenzie (Wilson) Simons, Seth, Emma, Sam and Sydney; his parents Lynn and Nancy Hardy; brothers Ryan (Joyce) Hardy and Matt (Destry) Hardy; his in laws Richard and Carolyn Wallace; and his brother and sister in laws. The viewing will be held at the Farmington South Stake Center, 695 S. 200 East, Farmington, Utah, from 6 to 8 p.m Thursday, Oct. 7 and 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in the Farmington City Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed on the Russom Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page. The link will be available at the bottom of Nate's obituary shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday at www.russonmortuary.com