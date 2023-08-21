Paul Clair Munns December 3, 1936 - August 15, 2023 Paul Clair Munns was born to Archie A and Charlotte A Munns on December 3, 1936. He was born in Elwood, Utah, in the family home where he would spend the rest of his life. Paul passed away at the age of 86 on August 15, 2023, while working on the family farm that he loved. He was the youngest of 12 children. At the age of five, he began working on the family farm, which was designated a Utah Century Farm in 2020. He attended Utah State University before serving a mission in the Western States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While serving his mission, his mother passed away, but Paul finished his mission before returning home. After his mission, he returned to school and then met his wife, Margaret Elva Allred (Meg). They were married in the Logan Utah Temple, on August 4, 1960. They shared forty-four years of love and happiness and had four wonderful children. Paul worked several jobs, including being a postal carrier in Tremonton and a fireman at Hill Air Force Base, but his favorite job was always farming. However, he said his greatest treasure was his family. His wife Meg passed away from leukemia in 2004. Paul then married Jane Waddoups Banks in 2005. They were married for eighteen years and Paul loved her dearly. Paul held many callings in the Church, including Ward Clerk, Elders Quorum, and Sunday School President, and taught in the MIA, priesthood, and Sunday school. He officiated in the Logan and Brigham City temples. He was also a clerk for the Bear River Care Center Branch. He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Waddoups Munns; daughters Paula Thorpe (Ed) Malad, Idaho; Dalene Banks (Curtis) Moscow, Idaho; April Reid (Rob) St. George, Utah; and son Rodger Munns (Karolina) Elwood, Utah. He is also survived by five step-children and their spouses: Barbara Wearrnier (Freddie) St. George, Utah; Diane Munson (Mike) Preston, Idaho; Denise Pruhs (Kurt) Logan, Utah; Maggie Beckstrand (Tim) Syracuse, Utah; Doug Banks (Chelsey) Woods Cross, Utah. Paul and Meg have 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and four step-grandchildren. Paul was grateful to include Jane’s additional 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild in his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Elva Allred Munns (Meg), his parents Archie Austin Munns and Charlotte Ann Abel; siblings Ruth Bingham, Reed Munns, Farrell Munns, Edna Grandy, Orlin Munns, Austin Munns, Raul Munns, Shelley Munns, Lysle Munns, Charlotte Parkinson, and Mary Gardner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11 A.M. at the Elwood LDS Church (4865 W 9600 N- Tremonton). Viewings will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton) and prior to the service at the church from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment will be held at the Elwood Cemetery. Online condolences and the link to the livestream of the service may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.