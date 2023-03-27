Paul Wight Palmer February 17, 1936 - March 24, 2023 Paul Wight Palmer passed away peacefully in his home, early March 24, 2023.
Paul was born in Tremonton, Utah on February 17, 1936 to Rudger and Letitia Palmer. He was the third of six children, arriving shortly after the birth of his twin sister Paula. With Paula’s passing the day after their birth, it must be a joyful reunion as Paul is finally able to meet her again.
Raised in Rosette, Utah, Paul always loved the family ranch. It was a joyful place to explore and bring friends.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ in the Northern States mission. He spoke fondly later in life about his time spent largely in Nebraska.
Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army during peacetime. He was trained and then worked as a mechanic his entire career in the Tremonton area.
He married Margaret Whittle in November of 1960 in the Logan Utah Temple. They welcomed six children together and raised them in Tremonton.
Paul was known for being a tease and a jokester with family and friends. For many years he drove the horse-drawn sleigh at Hardware Ranch, helping hundreds of visitors appreciate the beauty of the area and admire the elk. He loved driving grandkids and great-grandkids around the pasture behind his house on his four-wheeler.
Paul is survived by his children Rosa (Todd) Thornley, Wayne (Wendy) Palmer, Marianne (Bish) Christensen, Jeannie (Eric) Freeze, Barbara (Jason) Bunderson, and Andy (Lisa) Palmer. He has 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He also has three surviving siblings, Junelle, Layne, and Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his parents Rud and Letitia, two siblings Jim and Paula, and his grandson Colton.
Special thanks to daughter Barbara Bunderson and grandson Justin Bunderson for the care and time spent with Grandpa so that he could spend his last remaining years at home. They were supported by attentive and compassionate palliative and hospice workers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1 P.M. with a viewing held prior from 11 A.M.-12:30 P.M. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton). Interment at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
