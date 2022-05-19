Philip Jacobson Spjut 12/7/1927 - 5/17/2022 Philip Jacobson Spjut, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home in Garland, UT. Phil was born on December 7,1927 in SLC UT to Swen Algot Spjut and Linnea Jacobson Spjut. Born and raised a full-blooded Swede, both of his parents immigrated to the USA from Sweden while in their youth. Phil grew up in the center of SLC and attended Granite High School. It was there that he was nominated as "Dream boy" for his handsome looks. Phil was a World War II Veteran. He attended the University of Utah in pre-dental. It was at that time he met the love of his life and wife of 72 years. Maida Jeanne Hutchinson (who is also 94 years old). They were married in the Salt Lake Temple August 26, 1949. They have 5 children. They moved to Chicago to attend dental school at Loyola University.
Phil was a hard worker, working 3 jobs while attending dental school. They moved to Lehi, UT in 1955 where he set up a private practice. Then in 1962 they moved to Northridge, California then to Hesperia, California in 1965. They finally landed in Bountiful, Utah in 1966 where they lived for 32 years.
Phil worked as a dentist at the Veterans Hospital in SLC. They moved to Garland, Utah and have resided there for the past 22 years. Phil and Maida have always had many friends. Phil had a quick wit and was well known for his corny jokes. He had an amazing memory. His love of history surpasses most. His grandchildren loved to try to "stump Grandpa" with something from history they learned in school. It was almost impossible. He knew what went on in most of the world at any given date in history. He was a brilliant man who loved books. He was well known for his interesting and informative gospel doctrine lessons in his church.
He was well loved, and recently reflected that he had a life full of joy. Phil was a simple man, who often said "family is everything!". He loved fishing, golfing and working in his yard. He kept a beautiful flower and vegetable garden. He could name almost any flower or tree when asked. Phil taught by example rather than by lecture. He often expressed gratitude to live in a country of independence and freedom. He and his wife Maida have created a legacy of love and appreciation of nature for their posterity. Even into his 94th year, Phil walked at least 1 mile every day. For him, walking was essential to his sense of happiness and well-being.
His children and their spouses are David Philip Spjut, SLC, Randal James Spjut, St. George, GayLyn (Russell) White, Tremonton, Timothy Alan Spjut (deceased) and Lisa Marie (Craig) Carter, Morgan. Special daughter-in-law Kathleen Jensen (Russell), Kaysville. They are grandparents to 14 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren, (1 deceased).
Phil was preceded in death by his parents Swen and Linnea Spjut, son Timothy Alan Spjut, great-granddaughter Scottie Lynn, brother Dr. Harlan Spjut, sisters Inez Ricks, Doris Shurtliff, and Nancy Slawson.
Jag älskar dig!
A special thanks to CNS and the wonderful hospice workers. Also Becky Barrett who has been a special angel. Also, Kim Fowler and Jeanette Atkinson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing held prior from 9:30-10:45 A.M. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton, Utah). Interment will be at the Bountiful, Utah Cemetery (2224 South 200 West Bountiful, Utah) with Military Honors at 2:40 P.M. The service will be livestreamed and may be accessed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.