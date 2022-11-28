Ray Earl Lish 6/17/1938 - 11/23/2022 Ray Earl Lish loving husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother and friend passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at his home in Tremonton, Utah surrounded by loved ones at the age of 84.
Ray was born June 17, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah to Lloyd Ernest Lish and Viola Katherina Harry. Ray was the ninth of thirteen children. He lived most of his childhood and youth in Deweyville, Utah. To many he was known as “Nick”.
Ray graduated from Bear River High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart Kathryn Kerr on June 25,1956. They were later sealed in the Logan temple. They made their home in Garland, Utah for 19 years then moved to East Tremonton for the next 45 years.
Ray worked at Thiokol for 40 years where he helped to further the Space Shuttle program.
Dad served in the Utah National Guard and was a volunteer fire fighter for Garland City.
In his spare time, he loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He enjoyed horses, pack trips, gardening, and keeping his yard clean and well-trimmed. Dad’s specialty was growing gladiolas and zinnias, he loved to grow them and the grandkids and great grandkids would enter them into the county fair.
Ray was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ray is survived by his children: Jeffrey Ray (Naomi), Laurie (Tim) Munns, Robyn (Craig) Christensen, Douglas Kerr (Susy), Julie (Steve) Richins, Jodi (Troy) Scott. 23 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren with 2 more to join the family soon. Brothers Junior, Kent and Marion “Lefty” Lish and sister Karen Sill.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Kathryn, parents; Lloyd and Viola, 8 siblings; Ranae, Luella, Barbara, Jessie, Jay, Virginia, Joe and Judy. 3 great grandchildren; Kolbi Christensen, Skylar Summers and Braison Hullinger, and many four-legged friends.
Funeral Services for Ray will at held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Deweyville Chapel (10750 N. 3000 W.- Deweyville, UT). Visitations will be held on Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton, UT 84337) and at the church prior to the funeral service on Wednesday from 8-9:15 A.M. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Deweyville Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to Dan and Deb Chournos, Susan Bee, Suzanne Orme, Timo Kanervisto and the many friends and neighbors who took the time to look out for Dad.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Members First Credit Union in Rays name to help feed hungry children within the community.
"I pray that I'm a better man tomorrow than I was today." Ma & Pa Kettle
