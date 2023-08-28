Richard LeRoy Shaffer May 12, 1942 - August 27, 2023 Our dear father, grandfather, and friend passed away at home on August 27, 2023, at the age of 81, just 1 week after his sweetheart of 61 years. Richard lovingly cared for his wife, Sandra, at home over the past few years and was anxious to rejoin her in heaven.
Richard was born at home on May 12, 1942 to Donna Oyler Shaffer and Jasper Woods Shaffer. He lived in East Garland his entire life.
Richard graduated from Bear River High School and LDS Seminary in 1960. He married Sandra Potter Shaffer in the Logan LDS Temple on November 8th, 1962. Richard bought a small home in East Garland, across the street from Sandra’s parents, and added to the home several times. He eventually bought more ground and built a shop, barns, and corrals. He farmed his ground as well as both his father’s and father-in-law’s ground in East Garland.
Richard spent many hours in his truck riding to Promontory to check on his cows. Besides welding at Thiokol for 39 years, he also spent hours welding in his shop at home. As a young man he worked seasonal jobs at the Sugar Factory in Garland. Richard designed and built many flat-beds for trucks and could make or fix anything using scraps. Neighbors and friends often called on Richard for repairs. This past year, Richard helped remodel the bathroom, built fences and cattle chutes, rebuilt rocking chairs and beds, built wheelchair ramps, and helped install a new floor to make Sandra’s last days more comfortable. He was a thinker. He used the medical lift to move furniture just 8 days before he died. Many who knew him would agree that he was giving, skilled, hardworking, and stubborn. His expertise, advice, and help will be missed.
Richard made life-long friends as a member of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Posse. They rode the horse drill at the rodeo, served breakfast at the fair, camped on wild Posse rides, and served the community. Richard and Sandra were contestants in the first High School Rodeo in Utah in 1958. Richard and friends spent many evenings roping cows in his arena. He raced horses on the flat track and at chariot races.
Richard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints . He didn’t enjoy attending social events, so even though he wasn’t often in the church pews he always supported his wife and families’ church callings. He had a strong knowledge of the Plan of Salvation and a great love for his Savior.
Richard is survived by his children: Shelley Reynolds, Roy (Patti) Shaffer, Shannon (Ron) Norman, Ric (Shamra) Shaffer, and a sister Barbara (Steve) Grover. They have 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who love them very much.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife Sandra, his parents, his brother Jasper Dean Shaffer, son-in-law Everett Reynolds, and a granddaughter Kimber Lee Shaffer.
A double funeral service will be held for Richard and Sandra on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W. 15600 N. Garland). Viewings will be held on Thursday, August 31st from 5:30 - 8:00 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E., Tremonton) and prior to the church service from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held in the East Garland Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
