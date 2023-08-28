Richard LeRoy Shaffer

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Richard LeRoy Shaffer May 12, 1942 - August 27, 2023 Our dear father, grandfather, and friend passed away at home on August 27, 2023, at the age of 81, just 1 week after his sweetheart of 61 years. Richard lovingly cared for his wife, Sandra, at home over the past few years and was anxious to rejoin her in heaven.

Richard was born at home on May 12, 1942 to Donna Oyler Shaffer and Jasper Woods Shaffer. He lived in East Garland his entire life.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.