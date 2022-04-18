Robert "Bob" Bessinger 6/23/1940 - 4/14/2022 Robert (Bob) Bessinger passed away April 14, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was one of six boys born to Albert and Faye Holland Bessinger.
Bob was born June 23, 1940 in Tremonton, Utah at the home of his Aunt Eva Bessinger Coombs. The most important part of his life was his family. Bob's best friends were his brothers and cousins growing up together getting into mischief and hunting together for many years.
After graduating from Bear River High School, he joined the Army serving 3 years with most of the time spent in Germany. He married Kathy Goring March 6, 1970 then moved to Southern California and returned to work at Ralph's Grocery Chain as a pasteurizer making thousands of gallons of ice cream.
Bob was very involved with raising his 2 daughters. After 8 years he moved his family back to Honeyville, Utah. He worked for his father-in law and brother-in law on the Goring ranch. Bob worked many jobs during his life starting out with the Bessinger farm cleaning eggs for market. He would line them up like soldiers after cleaning them, and if anyone bothered him or the eggs, they would get an egg bath. His father owned the coal yard and Culligan Soft Water business. All 5 boys worked shoveling coal out of the train cars and delivering water softener tanks.
After leaving the Goring ranch he worked for Utah Power at Cutler Dam, weed abatement for Bear River Canal Company, and ATK Final Assembly where he retired from. Bob worked hard to pay for his 2 daughter's education at Weber State University Nursing Program, both graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. He always bragged about having 2 nurses to care for him, which they did until the time of his death. Bob only had 2 daughters but loved all his many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family as if they were his own.
Bob is survived by his wife Kathy; daughters Lisa (John) Hansen and Trisha (Paul) Butler; grandchildren John Hansen (Arizona), Joe Hansen, Elise Butler and Jake Butler; and one brother Garry (Pat) Bessinger and step siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers baby Wayne, Richard, Clyde and Max (Mick).
Funeral services will be held on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All services will be held at the Deweyville Chapel (10750 Hwy 38 Deweyville, Utah 84309), a graveside service weather permitting. Interment will be in the Deweyville Cemetery with military honors provided by the combined Veterans of Box Elder County.
A special thanks to CNS Hospice Karl Walls, Jason Bohman, Dan Judd and Collette Doman. A special thanks to Dr. Jan-Erik Schow and Dr. Carl Gray and staff, especially Susie Holmgren for the care and concern given to Bob and family.
Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.