Robert "Bob" Frank Goodrich 4/3/1952 - 10/27/2022 Robert ("Bob") Frank Goodrich passed away of natural causes at his residence on the evening of October 27, 2022, at the age of 70. His father Frank Merrell Goodrich and his mother Lela Goodrich, both preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister and his four children.
He was a carpenter and craftsman. He worked on small and large projects, up to building entire homes. He always took great pride in his work and refused to deliver anything less than his best. He worked hard and often had more than one job to help provide for his family. He loved to spend time in nature and loved the mountain landscapes of the Rocky Mountains. He enjoyed camping and hiking and was happiest when racing along mountain trails on his motorcycle. He also loved to prospect for gold and gems and developed an innovative sluice box that he sold for a number of years. He ran an attraction at the Festival of the American West, teaching visitors how to pan for gold.
He had a complicated relationship with his family and spent the last years of his life living in Garland, Utah, with a close friend. He regretted not being closer to his children, whom he said he missed and loved.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.