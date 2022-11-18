Robert Martin Meyer 12/26/1925 - 9/9/2022 Robert Martin Meyer passed away on September 9, 2022 surrounded by loved ones and family at the home of his daughter, Connie Dunford, in Battle Ground, Washington at the age of 96.
Bob was born in Meyer, Iowa on December 26, 1925. He joined the Army after High School and served at the end of WWII, being trained as a paratrooper.
After leaving the military, he attended school and learned the profession that would be his occupation throughout his adult life — a printer. Beginning with newspapers, he also progressed as new technology developed. He also became a talented leader in charge of co-workers on his shift. He worked many years at The Leader in Tremonton, Utah. When Thiokol Chemical Corporation opened in the area, he began working there until his retirement.
He married Marylyn Louise Rima of Waterloo, Iowa on July 27, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, in Iowa. Their life together was blessed with nine children.
Meri and Bob served on two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; one in the Philippines and the second one in Nigeria. They also served for many years in the Logan Temple.
In 2012, they sold their home of 56 years to move to the state of Washington to live near their daughter, Connie. Bob's wife of 72 years passed away in 2019. He is survived by all of his children: Cindy (Warren), Lynn (Sergio), Connie (Barry), John (Connie), Ann (Kenndal), Phil (Mavis), Polly, Brook (Connie) and Shawn (Kathy).
He will be remembered for being a hard-working husband and father, for his ready and open smile, his convictions and beliefs, but mostly for being "daddy" to his nine children who loved him dearly and "grandpa" to his 35 grandkids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.