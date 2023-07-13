Robert Nelson Duke September 15, 1942 - July 12, 2023 Bob Duke
Robert (Bob) Duke passed away on July 12, 2023 due to complications from Prostate Cancer. He was born September 15, 1942 to Rollen R. Duke and Juanita Cowley Duke in Price Utah. His family moved to Vernal Utah and then to a farm in Arcadia Utah. He graduated from Union High School in Roosevelt Utah in 1960. He worked at First Security Bank after graduation and then was employed as a Field Cost Clerk at Flaming Gorge Dam in Dutch John, Utah. He then worked at Hercules Powder in Salt Lake City. He moved to California in 1965 and was employed by General Telephone. He graduated from Cal State University Long Beach and went to work for Northrup Corp. When the aerospace industry went into a slump, he went to work for Century Data in Anaheim California as a Facility/Manufacturing Engineer. In 1976, he moved his family from California to Perry, Utah where he began working for Thiokol Corp. While employed there, he worked in the Flare Program and helped in developing the lightweight air bag system as a Manufacturing Engineer. He was the Manager of the Supplier Quality and Continuous Improvement Department for Morton. He then was the first plant Manager for the Brigham City Morton plant. He helped set up this facility as well as many other facilities, including in Promontory. After 21 years, he left Autoliv and did consulting for 2 years. The travel and being away from home for long periods lead him into going into Real Estate where he worked for 18 years.
If you knew Bob, you loved him and you knew he loved you. He served so many people in so many ways and touched countless lives. He could fix anything with duct tape and wire. You could always find Bob repairing cars… his, his kids’, grandkids’, neighbors’ and even strangers’. When he ended up in a wheelchair after his leg amputation, he would sit nearby and instruct kids and grandkids of what to do. His example of love and service will always be remembered. He loved camping, fishing, golfing and cramming six kids into a tiny camper driving 3,000 miles.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many church callings including Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, Young Men’s President, Executive Secretary, Elders Quorum President, Seventy’s President, Ward Mission Leader, High Priest Group Leader, High Councilman, High Priest Instructor and Bishop of a Young Adult ward. He often said one of his favorite callings was serving as a Nursery Leader.
He was active in his community serving as a councilman for Perry City and then later as Mayor. He served on the Board of Directors at the Brigham City Community Hospital for 9 years and as Chairman his last year. He served on the Board of Education for Box Elder County. He served on the Board of Directors for Brigham/Tremonton Board of Realtors and as Board President. He served as Chairman of the American Cancer Society of Box Elder County where he helped establish the first Relay for Life in Box Elder County. He has been active in Rotary for over 20 years and served on the Board of Directors for Brigham City Rotary Club and as Club President. He served on the Board of Directors for Members First Credit Union for over 20 years and served as Board Chair twice. He served on Box Elder Community Food Pantry Board of Directors for over 17 years and served as their Vice President for a time as well.
He married Terrell Smith and was later divorced. He met Gladys Joanne Nuttall while in California and they were married on October 28, 1966. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple. He is survived by his wife, Joanne and their 6 children: Michael (Lisa) Duke of Perry, Steven (Andra) Duke of Lehi, Kevin (Shanna) Duke of North Logan, Cheryl (Douglas) Burgan of Mantua, Cynthia (Donny) Hazelwood of South Ogden and Jason (Marianne) Duke of Layton. He loved and adored his 22 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his brother, Rodney Duke of Lewiston Idaho and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rolene Williams, and granddaughter Kate Duke.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City Utah from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2023. Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Brigham City 22nd Ward chapel at 895 N. 625 W., Brigham City Utah at 11:00 am. A viewing prior to the funeral will be held from 9:30-10:30 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.