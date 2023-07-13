Robert Nelson Duke

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Robert Nelson Duke September 15, 1942 - July 12, 2023 Bob Duke

Robert (Bob) Duke passed away on July 12, 2023 due to complications from Prostate Cancer. He was born September 15, 1942 to Rollen R. Duke and Juanita Cowley Duke in Price Utah. His family moved to Vernal Utah and then to a farm in Arcadia Utah. He graduated from Union High School in Roosevelt Utah in 1960. He worked at First Security Bank after graduation and then was employed as a Field Cost Clerk at Flaming Gorge Dam in Dutch John, Utah. He then worked at Hercules Powder in Salt Lake City. He moved to California in 1965 and was employed by General Telephone. He graduated from Cal State University Long Beach and went to work for Northrup Corp. When the aerospace industry went into a slump, he went to work for Century Data in Anaheim California as a Facility/Manufacturing Engineer. In 1976, he moved his family from California to Perry, Utah where he began working for Thiokol Corp. While employed there, he worked in the Flare Program and helped in developing the lightweight air bag system as a Manufacturing Engineer. He was the Manager of the Supplier Quality and Continuous Improvement Department for Morton. He then was the first plant Manager for the Brigham City Morton plant. He helped set up this facility as well as many other facilities, including in Promontory. After 21 years, he left Autoliv and did consulting for 2 years. The travel and being away from home for long periods lead him into going into Real Estate where he worked for 18 years.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.