Robyn Anne (Smith) Clausing 2/11/1948 - 05/22/2021 Robyn Ann Smith Clausing

February 11, 1948-May 22, 2021

Robyn was born in Salt Lake City Utah to parents Don and Lavonne

Smith.

Robyn was raised in Woods Cross Utah, and has been a resident of

Riverside Ut for several years.

Robyn graduated from Viewmont High in 1966, then went to work for

Holy Cross Hospital. Robyn worked in the nursery for many years

and loved working with new mothers and their babies. She took great pride in her work and mentioned it often.

Robyn married Jerry Clausing April 22, 1976. They solomized their marriage in the LDS Temple on April 22, 1980.

As newlyweds they loved to travel. She especially loved their trip to

Jamaica. As a sun worshiper she loved tanning on the beach.

Robyn loved walking. She enjoyed the friendships she made while walking many miles a day. She loved nature and all the animals she met along the way.

Robyn had a strong testimony and prided herself on the fact that she had read the Book of Morman seventy-three times. (once for each year of her life.)

Robyn had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, was highly intelligent and had a kind heart.

Though Robyn had no children of her own, she was a wonderful Aunt and was a surrogate mother to many cats.

She looked forward to Sunday calls from Terry, letters from Mary

Ellen and visits from Tracy.

Robyn is survived by her husband Jerry Clausing, brother Jump (Linda) Smith, sister-in-law Elaine Clausing, and several nieces and nephews who all loved her.

Robyn will be interned in the Bountiful Cemetery on Monday, June 7,

2021. Graveside service for close friends and family only.

