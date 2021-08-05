Robyn Anne (Smith) Clausing Aug 5, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robyn Anne (Smith) Clausing 2/11/1948 - 05/22/2021 Robyn Ann Smith ClausingFebruary 11, 1948-May 22, 2021Robyn was born in Salt Lake City Utah to parents Don and Lavonne × Advertisement Smith.Robyn was raised in Woods Cross Utah, and has been a resident ofRiverside Ut for several years.Robyn graduated from Viewmont High in 1966, then went to work forHoly Cross Hospital. Robyn worked in the nursery for many yearsand loved working with new mothers and their babies. She took great pride in her work and mentioned it often.Robyn married Jerry Clausing April 22, 1976. They solomized their marriage in the LDS Temple on April 22, 1980.As newlyweds they loved to travel. She especially loved their trip to Story continues below video Jamaica. As a sun worshiper she loved tanning on the beach.Robyn loved walking. She enjoyed the friendships she made while walking many miles a day. She loved nature and all the animals she met along the way.Robyn had a strong testimony and prided herself on the fact that she had read the Book of Morman seventy-three times. (once for each year of her life.)Robyn had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, was highly intelligent and had a kind heart.Though Robyn had no children of her own, she was a wonderful Aunt and was a surrogate mother to many cats.She looked forward to Sunday calls from Terry, letters from MaryEllen and visits from Tracy.Robyn is survived by her husband Jerry Clausing, brother Jump (Linda) Smith, sister-in-law Elaine Clausing, and several nieces and nephews who all loved her.Robyn will be interned in the Bountiful Cemetery on Monday, June 7,2021. Graveside service for close friends and family only. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robyn Anne Jerry Clausing Tourism Zoology Elaine Clausing Nephew Smith Don Jump Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Bull steals Thursday night show Preston rodeo spectator draws praise, mockery for pointing gun at runaway bull 5-year-old Smithfield boy dies in accidental shooting Cache Valley People: Meet 'Nutmeg,' aka Ted and Meg Erekson Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy