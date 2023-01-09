Roger Dewey Thompson

Roger Dewey Thompson 11/1/1941 - 1/6/2023 Our wonderful husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend, Roger Dewey Thompson, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 from Congestive Heart Failure. He died on his wife, Dawnelle’s birthday.

Roger was born November 1, 1941, to Lindon Thompson and Eula Wood Thompson, he had an older brother, Robert (Bob) Neil Thompson. He was raised in Elwood around many cousins and family. He attended Elwood Elementary where Wanda Larson was a special teacher. He graduated from Bear River High School and excelled in choir, he said many times, if not for Gene Jorgensen and choir, he would probably not have graduated.


