Roger Dewey Thompson 11/1/1941 - 1/6/2023 Our wonderful husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend, Roger Dewey Thompson, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 from Congestive Heart Failure. He died on his wife, Dawnelle’s birthday.
Roger was born November 1, 1941, to Lindon Thompson and Eula Wood Thompson, he had an older brother, Robert (Bob) Neil Thompson. He was raised in Elwood around many cousins and family. He attended Elwood Elementary where Wanda Larson was a special teacher. He graduated from Bear River High School and excelled in choir, he said many times, if not for Gene Jorgensen and choir, he would probably not have graduated.
Roger married Dawnelle Hansen on March 4, 1966, they had two sons, Michael Don and Heath Roger. They bought his grandparents’ home in Elwood and started the first of many additions to the home. They had annual Summer vacations with the Hansen family at Franklin Basin. This was a week long camping trip spent riding horses and playing games. Roger also loved working with the scouts in his ward, which included his sons. He spent many weekends hauling horses and camping in the Uintas’, Yellowstone, and many other enjoyable places. He was proud that all of the scouts achieved their Eagle award.
While growing up, he worked for his dad and uncles on construction projects. He later worked at Hill Field and attended Weber State University where he learned computer skills. He worked at Thiokol for 25 years in the computer lab and for quality control. He also ran his farm and raised sheep. He sold cars for his cousin in Twin Falls, a job he really didn’t like because there was too much sitting around. After selling cars, he and Dawnelle moved back to Elwood and started R&D Homebuilders. He built approximately 25 homes in the valley. He especially enjoyed working with his sons, Michael and Heath, building their homes. Twenty years ago, he started a new enterprise raising pheasants and Bear River Bottom Pheasant Hunting was born. He loved his business and was constantly trying to make it better. This would not have been possible without the help of his partner and daughter-in-law Stephanie.
His wife Dawnelle died in May 1998, and in November 2000 he married Cathy Andreasen Davis. Cathy was previously married to Robert Hudson Davis (Bob) and they had six children. Bob passed away in October 1990. Roger now had a significant addition to his family and was especially close to Cathy’s son Michael. Roger was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed many hours teaching Michael fly fishing. There were few things he enjoyed more than fishing. Our family had many memories fishing on the Grey’s River with the Ron Thompson clan, and Jay and Janiel Hardy. It was Janiel who introduced Roger and Cathy to each other. The big shocker for Roger was all the new daughters he inherited. He was a listening ear and loved benefiting from a gourmet meal made by Becky Jo. Roger was someone who enjoyed working, and always had a job list, he liked to Get er’ Done.
Roger is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a 2 ½ year mission in Sweden, at the end of his mission he was given permission to travel through Europe alone, on the train. He visited many European cities, which as a farm boy from Elwood, he said “One city looked pretty much like the next.” Roger loved teaching gospel doctrine and spent many hours trying to find interesting ways to present the gospel lessons. He and his wife, Cathy also served as Camp Hosts for Petersen Park and as Ordinance Workers in the Brigham City temple, something he enjoyed very much. He was a wonderful patriarch in our home.
Roger is survived by his wife Cathy, sons Michael (Amy) Thompson, Rifle Colorado; Heath (Stephanie) Thompson, Elwood Utah; Derek (Holly) Davis, and Michael (Emily) Davis, Rifle, Colorado. Daughter’s Monica (Mark) McGregor, Glendora, California; Becky Jo Davis, Elwood, Utah; Nancy Davis, Salt Lake City, Utah; Holly (Dale) Elwood, Rifle Colorado. 18 Grandchildren: Skylar, Chase, Lauren, Taryn, Adalyn, Reese, Cambry, Tobin, Boston, Hunter, Natalie, Hailey, Mandy, Porter Dewey, Dillon, Anna, Ella, and Emmett. His sister-in-law, Gayla Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawnelle Thompson, his parents, Lindon and Eula Thompson; his in-laws, Don and Beth Hansen; brother Robert Thompson; niece, Karen Sue Memmot, and nephew, Chuck Thompson. He was also preceded by in-laws, Carlos Hansen and Kristine Hansen.
