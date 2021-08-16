Ronald Henderson Williams 10/13/1956 - 8/15/2021 Ronald Henderson Williams passed away August 15, 2021, at age 64, in Tremonton, Utah. He was born October 13, 1956, in Downey Idaho, to Grant O. Williams and Onetta H. Howell.
Ron lived in Portage, Tremonton, Fielding, and Elwood. He graduated from Bear River High School, as well as Yellowstone Automotive.
Throughout his life, Ron worked at U & I Sugar Beet Factory, Thiokol, and Godfreys Brothers Grain and Cattle.
Ron loved fishing, camping, archery, woodworking, collecting antiques, and mountain man rendezvous.
Ron was a member of the Brigham Bowmen Archery Club, Bear River Valley Mountain Men, Roy & Kat Archery, Cache Archers, and Elwood softball team.
Ron is survived by his mother, Onetta Howell; father, Grant Williams; his children, Ronda Jo (Ryan) Percival, Randi Lin Hirschi, Hayden (Kenzie) Williams, Parker (Valerie) Williams; siblings, Tim Williams, LaRae Graham, Venna Flint, Keith Hambly, Tami Moser, Jan Miner, Larry Howell, Vickie Anderson, Yvonne Thompson; grandchildren, Gavin Hirschi, Gracie Hirschi, and Reagan Percival.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Williams Morris; stepfather, Larry L. Howell; stepmother Wilma Williams.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday August 18, 2021, at 10AM at the Portage Cemetery with a viewing held prior from 9-10:00am. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.
Special thanks to Karl Wall of Community Nursing Services, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah Hospital-Neurosciences, and John A. Moran Eye Center.