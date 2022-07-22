Ross Neil Rhodes

Ross Neil Rhodes 8/24/1935 - 7/19/2022 Ross Neil Rhodes passed away peacefully on his beloved farm surrounded by his family on July 19, 2022. Neil was born on August 24, 1935 to Rossco Rhodes and NaVelle Nielsen.

Neil learned from an early age to work hard to achieve many things in life. His greatest achievement was his longtime love, Gael Cutler. Neil met Gael at the Crossroads where she was a waitress and he was a mechanic. They were married on March 20, 1959 and had three sons, Reed, Ralph, and Ron.

