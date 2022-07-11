Sally Leonardi May

Sally Leonardi May 7/8/1933 - 7/11/2022 Sally Leonardi May passed away on July 11, 2022. She was born July 7, 1933. Please visit www.ruddfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

