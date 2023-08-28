Sandra Shaffer

Sandra Shaffer July 3, 1943 - August 21, 2023 Our sweet mother, grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away on August 21, 2023 in her home in East Garland, Utah at the age of 80. Sandra was born in Tremonton, Utah to Dorothy May Barnard Potter and William (Bill) Bethel Potter. She often told us that her father left for WWII when her mom was only 3 months pregnant. He was able to come home on leave when Sandra was 3 days old and then he came home from the war when she was nearly 3 years old. She had a very special bond with both parents.

Although she was an only child, she had a wonderful childhood growing up in East Garland. She had many friends and cousins to play with and she was able to travel many places with her parents. She was raised with many grandparents, aunts & uncles living nearby. When one set of her grandparents moved away, her dad would often fly the family to Carey, Idaho on Sunday afternoons to visit and have Sunday dinner. Then they would fly home.


