Sharyl Lynne (Anderson) Thompson 7/1/1930 - 12/24/2022 Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson passed away at age 92 on December 24, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. She was born July 1, 1930 in Bear River City, Utah to Vernal C (Ike) and Elrita Jensen Anderson.
She married Lloyd Thompson on August 28, 1948 in Bear River City, Utah. Lloyd passed away on July 22, 2013.
Sharyl lived in Bear River City, Tremonton, and Garland, Utah throughout her lifetime. She graduated from Bear River High School.
Sharyl enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved puzzles, gardening, animals, and watching sports.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions.
Sharyl is survived by Lloyd Brandt (Bethann), Ray Dean (Beverly), Brian K (Marita), Randall Blair (Teresa) Thompson, Janele (Doug) Green; 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, parents, and brother, Lowell Anderson.
Funeral services, for family and close friends, will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Noon with a private family viewing held prior. All services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton). Interment in the Garland Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to the staff at Maple Springs in North Logan and a very special thanks to Becky with Aegis Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.