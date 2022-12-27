Sharyl Lynne (Anderson) Thompson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sharyl Lynne (Anderson) Thompson 7/1/1930 - 12/24/2022 Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson passed away at age 92 on December 24, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. She was born July 1, 1930 in Bear River City, Utah to Vernal C (Ike) and Elrita Jensen Anderson.

She married Lloyd Thompson on August 28, 1948 in Bear River City, Utah. Lloyd passed away on July 22, 2013.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.