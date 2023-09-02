Sherry McNeely March 2, 1937 - August 28, 2023 Sherril (Sherry) McNeely, 86, died Monday August 28, 2023 in Logan Utah. She was born March 2, 1937 in Brigham City, Utah, a daughter of Vernal H. Lund and Gladys Rasmussen.
She married Max A. McNeely on August 10, 1956. They later divorced. She later married Ron Colby. They also divorced. She worked at ATK Thiokol for many years where she was a secretary. She lived the majority of her adult life in Thatcher Penrose Utah. She loved her life there and made many wonderful life long friends. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and used her many talents to serve in her ward. She played the piano, was the chorister, sang with the choir, and served as the “work director” in Relief Society among many other callings.While married to Max they had the opportunity to participate in the “Lamanite Placement Program” and fostered Nelson Toledo (New Mexico). She fulfilled two service missions for the Church. The first was at the Distribution Center In Brigham City from November 2014-2016 and the second as a caretaker of a church property on Vashon Island, Washington with her then husband, Ron Colby. She often favored audiences while singing beautiful Soprano solos.She loved singing in the BoxElder Symphonic choir. She was an accomplished artist, preferring pencil sketching and acrylic paints. She was also an avid seamstress and crocheted many items for family and friends. She worked hard, especially outside in her yard, faced many challenges, and loved deeply. Surviving is her daughter Debbie McGregor (Todd), Logan, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, brothers Dennis Lund (Louise) and Douglas Lund. She was preceded in death by siblings Jack Lund, Lani Schlaich, Bob Lund, and Rod Lund.
Funeral services will be held Saturday September 9th 1:30pm at the Allen Mortuary 420 East 1800 North, North Logan UT. A viewing will precede the funeral from 12:30 - 1:15pm. We would like to thank Williamsburg Assisted Living Center and Symbii Hospice for their caring kindness to Sherry while she lived in Logan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.